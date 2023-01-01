AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $45.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $34.37 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

