Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OROCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Allkem in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allkem in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OROCF stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allkem has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

