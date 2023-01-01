Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

OROCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Allkem Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Allkem has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

