Allworth Financial LP Acquires 705 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 274,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $105.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

