Allworth Financial LP Buys 860 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 511.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

