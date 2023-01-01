Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Block were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 8.0% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $165.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,045. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

