Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,398 shares of company stock worth $27,123,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $224.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

