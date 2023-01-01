Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

NYSE IFF opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

