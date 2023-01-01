Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,150 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $365,087.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,681 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

