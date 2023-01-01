Allworth Financial LP Purchases 176 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 154,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.