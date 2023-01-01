Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,597,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter.

ALNY stock opened at $237.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

