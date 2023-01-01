Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,911.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 152,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 147,524 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,837,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,764,000 after buying an additional 1,779,951 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,873.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 154,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 146,676 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.0% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 550,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,675,000 after purchasing an additional 522,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,882.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 308,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 292,996 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

