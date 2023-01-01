Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,063.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,497 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

