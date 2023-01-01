Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,252.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,524 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

