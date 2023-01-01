Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.49. Alphatec shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Alphatec Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $720,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

