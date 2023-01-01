Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$54.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 163.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$41.27 and a 12-month high of C$71.40.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

