Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 194,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ameren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ameren by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

