American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Gap Down to $26.65

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.65, but opened at $25.84. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 302 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,635,476.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,334,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

