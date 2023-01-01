American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.76

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 12673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.