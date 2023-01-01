American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.76

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 12673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

