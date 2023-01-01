American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $856.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

