American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. American International Group has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $8,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

