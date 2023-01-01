American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,920 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $78,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,597,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.