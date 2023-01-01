Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $81,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

