Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,577 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 684,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after buying an additional 656,355 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,076 shares of company stock worth $5,747,302. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

