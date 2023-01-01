AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

