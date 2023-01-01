Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 803,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 419,248 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 125,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 120.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,938,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

