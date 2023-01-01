Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 1.9%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.