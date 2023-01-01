Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 1.9%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.