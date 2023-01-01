Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

