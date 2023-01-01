Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 39,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,422,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company has a market cap of $505.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after acquiring an additional 712,965 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 4.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,293,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

