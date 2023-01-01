Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 1.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 39,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,422,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Amyris Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $505.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

