Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

