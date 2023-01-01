Analyzing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Moxian (BVI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 0.57 $79.62 million ($1.15) -1.25 Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 40.12 -$2.74 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Moxian (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 339.81%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Moxian (BVI) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

