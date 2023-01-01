Analyzing Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) & HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 2.55 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.45 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and HempAmericana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sigma Additive Solutions and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Additive Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 399.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions beats HempAmericana on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

