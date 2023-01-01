Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 4,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,186,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Angi Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Angi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

