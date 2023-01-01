Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 436,283 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

