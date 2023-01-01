Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down to $33.37

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $32.01. Appian shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 826 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Appian Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 121,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.33 per share, with a total value of $4,914,331.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,739,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,458,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Appian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Appian by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

