Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

