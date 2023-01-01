Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

