ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $124.03.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ArcBest by 9.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

