Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 984,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,069 shares of company stock valued at $393,229. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.