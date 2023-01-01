Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 3,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 857,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $207,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $114,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.