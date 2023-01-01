Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97. 21,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,149,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

