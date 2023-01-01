Arden Trust Co Has $5.57 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

