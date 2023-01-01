Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.