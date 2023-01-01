Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth $109,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGX stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $500.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($110.64) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

