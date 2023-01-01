Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.43. 2,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARHS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arhaus to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 61.6% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arhaus by 25.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

