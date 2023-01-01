Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $81,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 36.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 43.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

