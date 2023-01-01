Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,428,000 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 829,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 571.2 days.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZAF opened at $34.76 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATZAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

