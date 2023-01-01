Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 241 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.